Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-20

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 April, USD exchange rate is up by 0.49 drams to 504.96 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.38 drams to 552.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.72 drams to 624.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 126.31 drams to 26121.04 drams. Silver price is down by 1.81 drams to 226.15 drams. Platinum price is up by 27.67 drams to 11802.73 drams.