Asian Stocks - 01-04-20

TOKYO, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 1 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 4.50% to 18065.41 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 3.70% to 1351.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.57% to 2734.52 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.19% to 23085.79 points.