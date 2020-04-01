Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds phone talk with CSTO chief

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Mr. Grigoryan said on Facebook.

“During the telephone talk we discussed the actions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, highlighted the cooperation within the CSTO on overcoming the epidemic, as well as touched upon a broad range of security-related issues. We also attached importance to the maintenance of active contact between the CSTO Security Council secretaries in fighting the epidemic”, Grigoryan said.

