5 political forces to be represented at Artsakh Parliament: CEC presents preliminary results

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 5 political parties will be represented in the newly-elected Parliament of Artsakh, Chair of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh Srbuhi Arzumanyan said at a press conference.

“In case of parties, those which passed the 5% threshold, are elected to the parliament, whereas in case of party blocs, 7% is needed to pass the threshold. Thus, there will be 5 political teams represented in the Parliament of Artsakh. Those are Free Fatherland bloc, United Fatherland, Justice, ARF and Democratic parties of Artsakh. The data about the distribution of seats will be published 7 days later”, Arzumanyan said.

Artsakh held a parliamentary and presidential elections on March 31.

12 parties and party blocs were taking part in the parliamentary election.

Here is the list of parties with the respective votes received:

National Revival – 2,360 votes or 3.2% United Fatherland – 17,365 or 23.63% Independence Generation – 656 or 0.9% ARF – 4,717 or 6.4% Revolutionary Party of Artsakh – 1,660 or 2.26% Free Fatherland bloc – 29,688 or 40.4% Justice Party – 5,865 or 7.9% Democratic Party of Artsakh – 4,269 or 5.81% Unified Armenia Party – 958 or 1.3% Conservative Party of Artsakh – 2,108 or 2.87% Communist Party of Nagorno Karabakh – 480 or 0.65% New Artsakh bloc – 3,305 or 4.5%

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan