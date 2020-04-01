Armenia discusses various assistance opportunities for microenterprises

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is discussing options for assisting microenterprises within the frames of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Minister of Economy Naira Margaryan said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

“The 8th measure approved by the government is envisaged for hotel and guesthouse services, public food, tourism, hairdressing salons, beauty salons and retail services. There is a restriction for the retail as stores selling food, tobacco, medicines or alcohol cannot take part in it. The 8th measure is envisaged for micro-businesses. Unfortunately, the 3rd measure currently has a restriction, and only businesses that had 24 million and more turnover can apply. But we are discussing now various measures also for microenterprises based on all inquiries and applications received”, Margaryan said.

The 3rd measure is directed for assisting small and medium enterprises. Those SMEs operating in tourism, healthcare, housing, public food, processing industry, can apply.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The state of emergency is effective until April 14. Currently there are restrictions on certain types of movement and economic activities.

