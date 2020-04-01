Armenian President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with famous scientist, Professor in genetics studies Yousef Babikian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed Prof. Babikian’s studies on natural and organic materials aimed at enhancing and restoring the human immune system, as well as the joint actions being carried out with the Armenian scientists in the Rhea Pharmaceutical laboratory founded by Mr. Babikian in Armenia.

The Armenian President and Mr. Babikian also discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and the cooperation opportunities in fighting the disease in Armenia.

Prof. Babikian is currently one of the leading scientists at the Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, which is a largest multi-functional company operating in Thailand, China and Indonesia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



