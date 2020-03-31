Deputy PM hopes Armenia will return to normal life from mid-April-early May

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The current stage of the fight against the spread of coronavirus is the period of the strictest limitations, which will last until April 14, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference, presenting the strategy of the Commandant's Office.

He noted that during this period all possible restrictions on free movement, economic activities will be imposed. ''We will force entrepreneurs to respect safety and sanitary epidemiological regulations, we will add control mechanisms and will apply various penalties and fines'', Avinyan said.

According to him, the next stage is planned after April 14. Avinyan hoped that during that period they will be able to develop tools that will allow to take effective preventive measures.

''Those tools already exist and we are waiting for the bill to be adopted, so as to be able to effectively detect the circle of people who possibly have interacted with the infected people and make sure that the rules of self-insulation are strictly respected'', the Deputy PM said.

State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan hoped that Armenia will return to normal life after mid-April-early May, if they are able to perfectly implement all the preventive measures.

The total cumulative number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia is 532. With 31 recoveries and 3 fatalities, 498 are active cases.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

