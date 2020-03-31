Armenia to further tighten restrictions during extended nationwide lockdown over COVID19 – deputy PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The strategy and restrictions during the nationwide lockdown in Armenia which was extended for another 10 days to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be further tightened in the country, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference.

“Extending those restrictions for another 10 days will allow us to conduct large-scale preventive and isolation measures, help the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention to effectively find the persons who directly contacted the infected people and isolate them. Our goal is to increase the number of test kits in line with developing these technologies and reduce the restrictions as much as possible in accordance with this process. The strategy may change and restrictions may further tighten within the next 10 days. The police forces will be joined by other forces from different structures in order to further raise the efficiency of the control”, he said.

He said that if the government didn’t apply such restrictions, then 89% of the Armenian population would have been infected with the virus.