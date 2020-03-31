Citing potential community transmission, Armenia extends nationwide lockdown over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The nationwide lockdown in Armenia is being prolonged for 10 days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media. The lockdown was initially announced on March 24th and was in force until March 31.

“We have to extend the heightened restrictions for at least 10 days. The statistics is concerning,” Pashinyan said.

“Many people think that coronavirus will not reach them. I’d really like to share your optimism. If we don’t take care for ourselves, if we don’t take emergency measures, coronavirus will reach us very quickly,” Pashinyan warned.

He also commented on the location data bill that was voted down in parliament. He said the bill’s purpose is for the authorities to tactically and rapidly trace direct contacts of confirmed cases, citing potential community transmission cases.

