Armenia to receive coronavirus aid from US, China and EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The United States, China and the European Union will provide aid to Armenia for combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy FM Avet Adonts said at a news conference.

“The US will provide 1,1 million dollars in aid to Armenia. The EU will provide 140 million euros to 6 Eastern Partnership countries which will be distributed among the countries. From this 140 million, 30 million will be directed for acquiring respective healthcare equipment, 100 million will be directed for supporting SMEs, and 10 million to NGOs for fighting against COVID-19. Recently FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received a letter from his Chinese counterpart expressing readiness to provide assistance to Armenia within the limits of their means and possibilities,” he said.

