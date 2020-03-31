Armenia proposes Russia to start talks on reducing gas price on border

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. On behalf of the Armenian government Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan sent a letter to Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom PJSC Alexey Miller requesting to launch talks on the change of price of gas supplied to Armenia, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The latter says in particular: “It’s already clear that the consequences of the novel coronavirus are going to have negative impact on the socio-economic development of our countries and this will lead to a decline on consumption volumes of energy resources. Of course, we will boost the production and consumption growth with all means, but for the efficiency of the aforementioned measures it’s necessary to ensure a competitive environment. We all understand that in this regard the price of gas in Armenia has a great significance. We also understand that the scales and level of friendly relations between our countries allow us and require from us to raise and discuss on time issues of systematic significance for our countries, also for the stable development of trade-economic cooperation.

Taking into account the forecasts and the current situation in global markets connected with the prices of energy resources, including that of oil and gas, we find it appropriate to start new talks on the change of price of gas supplied to Armenia. In particular, we consider well-timed the discussion of issues on setting a rule to reduce the price of gas for one thousand cubic meters on the Armenia-Georgia border, as well as make payments for gas with the national currency”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan