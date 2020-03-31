500 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia in one day – RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Russia in one day. The new cases have been detected in 24 Russian regions, RIA Novosti reports.

Thus, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Russia is 2,337.

The anti-coronavirus task force informed that the cases have been registered in 73 regions of Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan