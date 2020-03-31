Armenia COVID-19: More positive tests bring active cases to 499

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 50 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia in one day, bringing the total cumulative number to 532, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

She said that 23 of the cases were quarantined, and 24 are direct contacts of earlier cases. The contacts of the remaining three cases are being traced, she said.

As of 13:00 GMT+4, March 31, the total cumulative number of the novel coronavirus infections in Armenia is 532. With 30 recoveries and 3 fatalities, the number of active cases is 499.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan