Armenia Coronavirus Response Task Force to acquire 100 ventilators, 60,000 test kits

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare authorities will be supplied with 100 ventilators, 60,000 coronavirus test kits, face masks, protective suits, goggles and other equipment in the coming days, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at the meeting of the Armenia Coronavirus Response Task Force chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Torosyan also briefed about the coronavirus cases in the country and the health condition of the patients.

Measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, the management of the epidemiological issue, as well as issues related to the restrictions on movement and business activities were discussed, the government’s press service said.

The PM tasked the officials to draft a respective government decision taking into account the recommendations and observations made during the meeting.

