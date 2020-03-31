Azerbaijan disregards calls of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and UN Secretary-General, says Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s attempts to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a 14-year-old child from Voskevan village of Tavush province has been injured, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement says:

“We strongly condemn the attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a 14-year-old resident of Voskevan village of Tavush province has been wounded. At the same time, two soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces have been injured while preventing the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Armenian positions in the same territory.

This ceasefire violation, not provoked by any means, has no justification, especially these days when the medical resources of all countries are mobilized in fighting the novel coronavirus. With these actions Azerbaijan disregards the calls of the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the UN Secretary-General to unconditionally maintain the ceasefire and refrain from provocative actions during this period.

This military incident shows that either the Azerbaijani side does not control the actions of its armed forces on the border or deliberately escalates the situation by bearing the whole responsibility for its consequences.

We wish speedy recovery to our citizens who were injured as a result of these operations”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan