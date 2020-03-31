‘Voted for real changes’ – Artsakh presidential candidate

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Candidate for the president of Artsakh nominated by the Revival party Hayk Khanumyan today participated in the voting at the 1/32 polling station in Stepanakert.

The presidential candidate said he has voted for real changes.

“I want to see Artsakh that will be able to resist all challenges. It’s very important for our economy to be able to resist force majeure situations. Unfortunately, during these years we didn’t manage to create such an economy and a state that will be able to overcome all difficulties with its institutions”, he said.

He added that in formal terms equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates and parties in the general elections. Large sums of money have been spent for elections.

The presidential and parliamentary elections kicked off in the Republic of Artsakh on March 31. 14 candidates are running for the president of the Republic and 12 political parties for the parliament.

