Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-03-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.06% to $1538.50, copper price down by 0.08% to $4785.50, lead price up by 1.95% to $1700.00, nickel price down by 0.05% to $11282.00, tin price up by 1.63% to $14320.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $1862.00, molybdenum price stood at $17416.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration