French politician Patrick Devedjian dies from coronavirus

PARIS, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Patrick Devedjian, the President of the Departmental Council of Hauts-de-Seine, a department of France located in the region of Île-de-France, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 75, the administrative division’s government tweeted.

Days earlier, the French-Armenian politician had announced that he contracted the novel coronavirus but that he was recovering. However, doctors were unable to save his life.

He served as Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan from 2008 to 2012 under President Nicolas Sarkozy. He also held various other public positions since 1983.

