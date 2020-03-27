People who have lost jobs as a result of coronavirus need urgent social assistance – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, consultations on the measures for eliminating the consequences of coronavirus continue, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Particularly, the measures aimed at mitigating the existing situation for separate groups were discussed, the tools for assistance and mechanisms. The ideas raised during the previous meeting were summed up. A number of proposals for expanding the scope of beneficiaries of the social assistance package adopted by the Government yesterday were also discussed.

The PM referred to the issues raised by citizens during telephone conversations with him and noted that the people who have become unemployed as a result of coronavirus need urgent social assistance and this should be the priority target.

The PM tasked the representatives of the relevant state bodies to continue works for improving the proposals and submit for a discussion on Sunday a program on expanding the scope of social assistance beneficiaries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan