COVID-19 latest updates: Number of confirmed cases surpasses 550,000 globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 550,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 24,000.

128,701 patients have recovered.

Statistics

US overtakes China in terms of number of confirmed cases. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has reached 85,749. 1304 patients have died in from COVID-19.

China, where the outbreak started, has 81,340 confirmed cases. Death cases are 3,292.

Then comes Italy with a total of 80,589 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (8,215).

Italy is followed by Spain which confirmed 64,059 cases. 796 deaths were reported in one day, bringing the total number of death cases to 4,858.

Then comes Germany (47,373), followed by Iran (32,332), France (29,155), Switzerland (11,951), UK (11,658), South Korea (9,332).

Russia confirmed 1036 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 3,629 and Georgia – 81.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”, Johnson tweeted.

China ready to assist US in fighting COVID19

China is ready to support the United States in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reports.

“In current situation China and the US should unite and fight against the epidemic. Several Chinese companies provided a humanitarian aid to the US. The Chinese side understands the current difficulties facing the US side and is willing to assist”, the Chinese President said.

Argentina closes borders to prevent spread of coronavirus

The government of Argentina made a decision to close the country’s borders to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), TASS news agency reports.

“Apply the restriction on ports, airports, land borders, Argentina’s residents and Argentineans living abroad. These restrictions will remain into force until March 31”, the government’s decree said.

The close borders do not relate to the external trade.

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Argentina on March 3. According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases has reached 589. 12 death cases have been reported so far. On March 20 Argentina declared a mandatory quarantine.

Life never stopped in Damascus during war years, today the city is empty

Like in many countries of the world, in Syria as well tough quarantine measures are being taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Only grocery stores and pharmacies operate. During the years of war the stores in Damascus didn’t close, but today the country is empty due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Number of coronavirus cases in Syria is 5, no death case has been reported so far.

Germany will ban entry of refugees

The German federal interior minister signed a decree according to which the refugees have been included into the category of those foreigners who will not be able to enter into the country. Before the decree, the entry to Germany for refugees was free.





Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan