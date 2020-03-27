Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”, Johnson tweeted.

As of the latest data the UK reported 11,658 COVID-19 cases, with 135 recoveries and 578 fatalities.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration