UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
15:34, 27 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”, Johnson tweeted.
As of the latest data the UK reported 11,658 COVID-19 cases, with 135 recoveries and 578 fatalities.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
