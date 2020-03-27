UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”, Johnson tweeted.

As of the latest data the UK reported 11,658 COVID-19 cases, with 135 recoveries and 578 fatalities.

