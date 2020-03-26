COVID19: No death case registered in Armenia, ministry urges not to spread unconfirmed information

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. No death case from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in Armenia, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook, urging media outlets not to spread unconfirmed news that contradicts the official information.

“Up to now the ministry of healthcare has worked openly and transparently, and fortunately, no death case has been reported in Armenia so far. We assure you that any information, be it good or bad, will be officially published by the healthcare ministry”, she said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 290, 18 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan