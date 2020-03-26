Armenia COVID-19 spread is not worst-case scenario for now, PM says emphasizing strict containment

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the COVID-19 spread in Armenia is proceeding not in the worst-case scenario.

He said the outbreak in the country is happening “near to the best scenarios recorded in the world, if we will succeed keeping the situation under control”.

“We are seeing that the numbers are growing in geometric progression. We don’t have this here. We have some growth and in order to keep the situation under control we need to strictly maintain this regime during this week,” he said, referring to the nationwide lockdown.

Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who leads the Pashinyan Administration’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, added that the 7-day lockdown may be sufficient and won’t require extension if the low phase of growth in numbers is maintained.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia is 290.

18 of them have recovered. The rest remain hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan