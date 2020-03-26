COVID-19 latest updates: More than 472,000 infected people globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 472,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 21,000.

114,703 patients have recovered.

China, where the outbreak started, continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,285.

Then comes Italy with a total of 74,386 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (7,503).

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, the total number of cases is 68,489. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain. The total number of cases in Spain has reached 49,515. The total number of death cases is 3,647.

Spain is followed by Germany (37,323), Iran (27,017), France (25,233), South Korea (9,241), Switzerland (10,897), UK (9,529).

Russia has confirmed 658 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 2,433 and Georgia – 77.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia is 290 as of March 26, 10:00. 272 are active cases, the remaining 18 have recovered. No death cases have been reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan