Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries starting March 27

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Starting March 27 Russia will suspend all regular and charter flights, except for flights aimed at bringing Russian citizens home, TASS news agency reported citing the government’s press service. The decision comes aimed at fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency will suspend the flights starting 00:00, March 27. The decision refers to the regular and charter flights from Russian airports to and from foreign airports. The exceptions will include the flights aimed at bringing Russian nationals back home. The flights will be carried out in accordance with the Russian government’s decisions”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan