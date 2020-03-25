18 people recover from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. A total of 18 citizens have recovered from coronavirus in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’2 more patients recover with double negative tests. In total we have 18 cases of recovery. Later today I will provide fresh news over the health condition of the patients’’, he wrote.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Starting March 24, 23:59, the free movement of people is also restricted across Armenia until March 31, 23:59.

By 10:00, March 25 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 265.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan