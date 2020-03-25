Armenian PM expects more ambitious scenarios for economic development

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers the January-February 2020 economic indicators as a proof of the competitiveness and justification of the country’s policy.

“In February as well we had amazing economic indicators. But we record these figures just as a proof of the competitiveness and justification of our policy. Now we are obviously in a phase of decline and need to apply other development scenarios at this coronavirus and post-coronavirus stage. These scenarios should be more ambitious. We must double our GDP in the next five years. In the previous scenario achieving such result was not possible. Crisis, although it creates ongoing problems, but also opens new and great opportunities”, the PM said on Facebook.

He also presented the economic indicators of January-February 2020. In February the economic activity grew by 9.2%, industry – 9.7%, construction – 25%, services – 3.5%, trade turnover – 10%, electricity production – 1.2%, export – 7.6%.

In January-February the economic activity index grew by 8.7%, industry – 15.3%, construction – 5.8%, trade turnover – 6.3%, services – 11.2%, electricity production – 23.1%, export – 8.8%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan