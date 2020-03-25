Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus – CNN

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prince Charles, 71, Queen Elizabeth II's son and the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNN reports.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested, but the result was negative.

The statement released from Clarence House says the Prince “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual”.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. 

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

According to the latest updates, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is over 8,000.





