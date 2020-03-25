Armenian President holds phone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During their talk the Armenian President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi exchanged information about the situation in their countries and all over the world caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), highlighting the direct dialogue and exchange of opinions between the leaderships of the two countries.

President Sarkissian said he is aware of the UAE leadership’s ongoing preventive steps and informed that Armenia as well is taking respective measures to fight the spread of the disease.

In the current crisis the sides attached importance to the direct and constant cooperation, exchange of experience and information between the two states. President Sarkissian said the UAE’s experience is very important for Armenia.

In his turn the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said the UAE is ready to support Armenia with all means.

The officials also discussed the January 2020 visit of the Armenian President to the UAE and noted that the agreements reached during the visit are in force and at the implementation stage.

The Armenian President said in such situation the issue of food safety remains relevant in the world. An agreement was reached to accelerate the practical steps to make Armenia a regional platform.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan