One of coronavirus infected patients in Armenia in critical condition – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. There are 11 coronavirus infected patirnts in Armenia aged above 65, 5 of which are above 70. There are no patients aged above 80, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a message addressed to the nation on March 24.

''In total, we have 30 patients with pneumonia. 5 of them are in intensive care unit and unfortunately, one of them, our 77-year old compatriot is in critical situation. Doctors assess the health condition of the other 4 as serious.

At the moment we have 868 isolated citizens, 2419 citizens have been requested to be self-isolate and I hope they will all abide by the norms of the self-isolation.

As refers to the geography of the spread of the virus, at the moment we have cases of coronavirus in capital Yerevan, Armavir, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Syunik, Shirak and Lori Provinces’', Pashinyan said, noting that there are 3 initial sources of the disease, 2 of which have been stopped and they are trying to cut the chain of the 3rd source.

By now there are 249 confirmed active coronavirus cases in Armenia. Some of them have normal body temperature, which gives hopes that they will recover even without any medical intervention. They stay in hospital just not to infect others.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation. The 1st case was recorded on March 1, who was also the 1st to recover.

