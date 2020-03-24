Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The 2020 Summer Olympics, aka the Tokyo 2020, have been postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic, not cancelled, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after holding a phone talk with IOC President Thomas Bach, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said.

The games will be held by the summer of 2021.

“After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021”, Abe’s office said in a tweet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan