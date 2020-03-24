Preventive measures should be implemented by everyone in a responsible way – Armenian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the laws on making amendments to the Criminal Code and changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws aim at raising the efficiency of measures taken by Armenia during the current state of emergency aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The preventive measures are necessary and should be unconditionally implemented by everyone in a responsible way. All relevant authorities, including the law enforcement agencies, should demonstrate high level of responsibility during the fulfillment of the laws.

While defining the rules of quarantine and self-quarantine, even during the state of emergency, it is necessary to show caring attitude and personal approach to persons facing various serious health problems during family tragedies and other exclusive cases.

The grounded and proportionate use of restrictions by law set for the press is also important”, the President said.

The Armenian parliament adopted on March 23 a bill on filing administrative and criminal liability for the violation of the rules of quarantine and self-quarantine during state of emergency.

