Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire – FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia fully supports the appeal of UN Secretary-General António Guterres for global ceasefire in all corners of the world while the humanity faces common enemy - COVID-19, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Twitter.

Earlier the UN chief delivered a video address, calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world. The most vulnerable – women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced, pay the highest price. They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19. Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed. Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted. Refugees and other displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable. The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. To warrying parties, I say: Pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity, silence the guns, stop the artillery, end the airstrikes. This is crucial to help create corridors for life-saving aid”, the UN chief said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. 

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





