COVID19: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs vows support for potential unemployed citizens

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs says it will support citizens who may potentially become unemployed during the state of emergency which is imposed amid the COVID19 outbreak.

“I don’t think that there will be many citizens who will become unemployed during this period of the state of emergency. Nevertheless, we will focus on this all, we will try to understand what happened in the job market and what re-positionings happened. People who will become unemployed after the state of emergency will be in our focus,” Director of the Department of Labor and Employment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Zhora Sargsyan said at a news conference.

He said they will offer state-funded employment programs and will file motions for re-employment of those affected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan