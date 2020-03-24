Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to address the nation over COVID19 measures

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation in the evening of March 24.

“We are discussing our urgent actions in conditions of new restrictions. I will address the nation tonight,” the PM said on social media.

The cumulative total number of COVID19 infections in Armenia is 235 as of the latest data.

 

