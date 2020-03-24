US National Committee urges IOC to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The US Olympic Committee has also urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the current novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement the committee said postponing the Games will be the most right decision.

Earlier Canada and Australia announced that they would not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan