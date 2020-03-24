LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1605.00, copper price stood at $4868.00, lead price stood at $1687.00, nickel price stood at $11450.00, tin price stood at $14525.00, zinc price stood at $1891.00, molybdenum price down by 1.14% to $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.