Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

PM Pashinyan concerned over coronavirus spread, 235 cases in total

PM Pashinyan concerned over coronavirus spread, 235 cases in total

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. 41 new cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.

''Today we recorded 41 new cases and this number, also its geography are somehow concerning. A citizen working in a factory in Kotayk Province and a citizen working in a factory in Yerevan's Erebuni district have been tested positive for coronavirus. 26 out of 235 coronavirus patients have developed pneumonia but their health condition is under control. Most of the infected have normal body temperature'', Pashinyan said.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration