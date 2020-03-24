PM Pashinyan concerned over coronavirus spread, 235 cases in total

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. 41 new cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.

''Today we recorded 41 new cases and this number, also its geography are somehow concerning. A citizen working in a factory in Kotayk Province and a citizen working in a factory in Yerevan's Erebuni district have been tested positive for coronavirus. 26 out of 235 coronavirus patients have developed pneumonia but their health condition is under control. Most of the infected have normal body temperature'', Pashinyan said.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan