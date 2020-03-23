Artsakh's President congratulates President-elect of Abkhazia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to President-elect of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania on March 23. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, the congratulatory address runs as follows:

“Honorable Mr. Bzhania, On behalf of the Artsakh Republic people, authorities and personally myself I extend my most heartfelt congratulations to you on the victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Your past way, knowledge and experience of state and political figure will undoubtedly serve the further comprehensive development of Abkhazia and strengthening of its state sovereignty.

Fraternal relations with Abkhazia, based on the traditions of friendship and close cooperation, are highly appreciated in Artsakh. I am confident that the ties between our countries and peoples will deepen and expand further on.

I once again congratulate You, honorable Mr. Bzhania, on being elected to the high and responsible post of head of the state wishing welfare and success in all your endeavors for the peace and prosperity of Abkhazia.”