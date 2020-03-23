Armenian President highlights China’s support in fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the Chinese Ambassador mainly discussed the situation in the two countries caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the actions taken and to be taken to prevent and overcome the disease.

The Ambassador introduced anti-epidemic measures taken in China, as well as talked about the support provided to other countries, including also the professional assistance provided by Chinese doctors.

President Sarkissian highlighted the cooperation with international partners and stated that the exchange of experience and information with different countries on the matter can play a very vital role in raising the efficiency of the fight against the disease.

Mr. Sarkissian said China’s support both in the form of consulting and devices and medical items is very important for Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan