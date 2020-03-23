Armenian government views agriculture as top priority during global crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a consultation with officials on the ongoing spring agricultural processes and upcoming actions in the area.

PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that agriculture is becoming the most important and interesting fields of activities especially during the conditions of the coronavirus crisis. “Although it always was interesting, but in the new conditions the agriculture’s importance is emphasized for several reasons. First, the food safety issues are now more urgent and significant not only in Armenia but around the world. Second, agriculture is the sector where more preferable and effective opportunities for social distancing exist. Third, we see that there are wide opportunities in Armenia for developing new jobs and entrepreneurships in agriculture. Namely, there is an opportunity of returning the abandoned lands. And fourth, we believe that now is a very important time for implementing the kind of institutional reforms or encourage a course of these reforms which in the past were not possible to be implemented due to objective or subjective reasons,” Pashinyan said, adding that the economic task force has discussed options.

He said the government must encourage the development of agricultural cooperatives in Armenia.

“We see opportunities for encouraging this direction, and we believe that this will bring new opportunities to all those people who have not reached success individually in agriculture, and who may now have limitations of using other programs due to negative credit histories. It is very important, but here special responsibility is expected from the government and governmental agencies in order to develop clear standards for the management of these cooperatives,” he said, adding that the cooperatives should be led by trained and licensed individuals.

The officials then briefed the PM on various ongoing activities in the agricultural sector.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan