Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. 24 new novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections as of Saturday morning (March 21) to 160, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. All patients are in satisfactory condition.

So far, one patient has already recovered. He was discharged on March 15th.

The remaining are hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash 09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 28639 times
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

Armenia issues global travel warning 11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3456 times
Armenia issues global travel warning

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined 20:14, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3074 times
Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64 13:34, 03.17.2020
Viewed 2578 times
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers 22:37, 03.15.2020
Viewed 2246 times
1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration