159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. 24 new novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections as of Saturday morning (March 21) to 160, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. All patients are in satisfactory condition.

So far, one patient has already recovered. He was discharged on March 15th.

The remaining are hospitalized.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan