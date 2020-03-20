Armenian pilots carry out training flights with SU-30SM aircrafts

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The pilots of the Armed Forces of Armenia carried out training flights with newly aquired SU-30SM aircrafts, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informed.

PM Pashinyan posted the footage of the flights, writing ''Our Su-30SM military aircrafts watch our air air space’’.

