Armenian pilots carry out training flights with SU-30SM aircrafts
19:17, 20 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The pilots of the Armed Forces of Armenia carried out training flights with newly aquired SU-30SM aircrafts, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informed.
PM Pashinyan posted the footage of the flights, writing ''Our Su-30SM military aircrafts watch our air air space’’.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
