Artem Afian appointed advisor to Ukraine’s PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Artem Afian, managing partner at Juscutum Attorneys Association, has been appointed advisor to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on digital economy affairs, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

“I have been appointed advisor to the prime minister having certain knowledge in that field. I am not becoming an official with this job, but I know that I am going to write regulatory acts on separate matters. I have knowledge and know how it is done in other countries and I am ready to apply it in Ukraine”, Artem Afian said.

Artem Afian is serving as managing partner at Juscutum Attorneys Association since 2008. He is engaged in introducing innovations in legal services.

