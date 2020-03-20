Panic-causing disinformation spread on social media from Azerbaijani IP addresses

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Cybercrime police say they’ve revealed that Azerbaijani hackers have gained unauthorized access to the social media accounts of some Armenians and have spread disinformation about the coronavirus situation with the purpose of causing panic.

Police said the real holders of these accounts were unaware that their accounts were used to spread the disinformation.

The cybercrime division of the police said they have discovered that the accounts were accessed from Azerbaijani IP addresses.

Police said they have launched proceedings based on the reports of the social media users.

By laws of the state of emergency which is active until April 14th, social media users and the news media cannot publish articles about the coronavirus situation without citing official information.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan