COVID-19 latest updates: Over 88,000 recoveries globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world is over 246,000, according to the latest updates.

The death cases surpassed 10,000. But as of the latest reports of March 20, there are positive signs in terms of the recoveries. More than 88,000 patients have recovered: yesterday this number was 85,000.

Statistics

China is the first with the largest number of infected people (80,967) where the COVID-19 outbreak started. But there is already a positive dynamics here as the number of new cases has been reduced greatly.

The second place is Italy with more 41,035 confirmed cases. Among the European countries Italy has the highest death toll. According to the latest reports, 3,405 people have died in Italy from the virus.

Italy is followed by Iran where 18,407 cases were confirmed, with the death toll comprising 1,284.

COVID-19 cases were also reported in Spain – 18,077, Germany – 15,320, US – 14,366, France – 10,995, South Korea – 8,652, Switzerland – 4,222, UK – 3,269.

Number of countries and territories where the virus is spreading is growing. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COVID-19 cases were confirmed in more than 180 countries and territories.

As of March 20, 14 more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Armenia. The total number of infected people currently is 136, one patient has recovered.

New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

5 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number of infected to 49, the country’s healthcare ministry said. 22 out of the 49 cases are registered in Almaty, 25 in the capital city Nur-Sultan and 2 in Karagandy city.

COVID-19 cases in India reach 219

22 more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

The total number of the confirmed cases is currently 219, the Indian health ministry said.

The ministry added that 163 of these cases are citizens of India, 32 are foreign nationals. 20 patients have recovered and 4 people have died so far.

UK

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has reached 3.269. 61,352 out of 64,621 suspected cases tested negative. The death cases are 144.

Canada

A total of 846 cases are registered in Canada as of now.

G7 summit in US cancelled over coronavirus: leaders will hold video-conference instead

US President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a video-conference instead, Reuters reports citing the White House.

The decision comes as nations around the world seal their borders and ban travel to stop the virus’ spread.

Trump held a video-conference with the leaders of the world’s major industrialized countries earlier this week and plans to repeat that in April, May and June, when the physical meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland was scheduled to take place.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan