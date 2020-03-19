Eduard Martirosyan appointed NSS Director

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Eduard Martirosyan has been relieved from the post of acting Director of National Security Service (NSS)of Armenia and and has been appointed NSS Director , ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

President Sarkissian appointed Eduard Martirosyan NSS Director based on the relevant proposal of PM Pashinyan.

Eduard Martirosyan was the acting NSS Director replacing former Director Artur Vanetsyan.

