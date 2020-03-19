Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Ukraine coronavirus cases reach 16

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. As of March 19 the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ukraine has reached 16, the country’s healthcare ministry said.

79 suspected cases were registered on march 18, 2 of them tested positive.

260 coronavirus suspected cases were reported in Ukraine since the beginning of 2020.

Number of COVID-19 cases in the world has surpassed 220,000.

