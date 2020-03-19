Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Armenia nurse contracts novel coronavirus at hospital

Armenia nurse contracts novel coronavirus at hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A nurse working at an Armenian infectious diseases hospital has contracted the novel coronavirus, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

He said the nurse is one of the 115 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.

“The nurse was immediately hospitalized; she is in a satisfactory state and doesn’t have pneumonia. I wish her speedy recovery,” said Torosyan on social media.

Arsen Torosyan said that healthcare workers are now the most at-risk group in terms of contracting the virus. The minister asked the general public to respect their work and stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration