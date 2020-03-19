OSCE temporarily suspends monitoring exercises in Line of Contact - Ambassador Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk issued a statement, noting that the OSCE Mission temporarily suspends monitoring exercises, including in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact, given the current situation caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the OSCE told Armenpress.

“The ongoing situation following the spread of COVID-19 has led to the closure of international borders throughout the region, travel restrictions for international and local staff, as well as restrictions put in place to avoid face-to-face contact to reduce the risk of infection. In view of the above, and following consultations with the sides, monitoring exercises will be suspended until these restrictions are lifted”, the Ambassador said in a statement, adding that he continue to be in contact with the relevant military authorities.

